Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVZMY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.90. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $56.26 and a 12-month high of $83.31.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

