NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Holdings Raised by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises about 2.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $673,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NRG opened at $43.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

