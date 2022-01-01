NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$6.48 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.96. The company had a trading volume of 299,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.97. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.89 and a twelve month high of C$7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.85.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.