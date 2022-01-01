NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 303.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,157 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $294.11 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $735.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

