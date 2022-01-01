NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 292.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,963 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $294.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $735.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

