Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Up to $20.82

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.82, but opened at $21.50. Nyxoah shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

NYXH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $1,719,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

