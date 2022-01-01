Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD opened at $141.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.56. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $106.15 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $3,676,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,859. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

