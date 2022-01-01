Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,402 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 18.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,450 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $109,847,000 after acquiring an additional 119,380 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,589,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $182.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $192.68. The company has a market cap of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

