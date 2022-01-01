Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,333 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 51.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.3% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $51.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.