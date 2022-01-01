Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,270 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after buying an additional 1,454,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after buying an additional 657,425 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after buying an additional 321,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.31. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

