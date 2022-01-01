Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,484 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after buying an additional 533,284 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,412,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after purchasing an additional 215,779 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,766,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3,416.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.94.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

