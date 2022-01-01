Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,705 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

