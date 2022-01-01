Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 847 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Omnicell worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after purchasing an additional 155,379 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $180.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.11. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.78 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

