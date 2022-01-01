Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 847 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicell worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 248,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $180.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.78 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.11.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

