Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.40

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 7.40 and last traded at 7.59, with a volume of 2022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 7.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

