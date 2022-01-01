Observer Hits One Day Trading Volume of $239,304.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Observer has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $23.56 million and approximately $239,304.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00044288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005340 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

