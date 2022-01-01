On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 277.50 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 275.50 ($3.70). 177,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 447,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.50 ($3.69).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.11) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 450 ($6.05).

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 316.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £471.51 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.