One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 73.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 144,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,032. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.97.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

