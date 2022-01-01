OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Holdings Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 106.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.12% of OneMain worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in OneMain by 18.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 32.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.97. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

