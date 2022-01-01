Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 1,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after buying an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 88,471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ASML by 3,121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,144,000 after buying an additional 92,773 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,699,000 after buying an additional 74,167 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $796.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $806.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $781.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $483.45 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

