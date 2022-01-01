Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in Walt Disney by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 4,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.26 and its 200 day moving average is $170.26. The stock has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.