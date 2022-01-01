Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 372,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,201,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.9% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.5% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 566,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $136.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.