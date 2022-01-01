Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 87,325 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 87,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $254,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 52,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $131,335.75.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 21,964 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $53,372.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $40,138.56.

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $51,376.58.

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $205,330.20.

Shares of TCON opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

