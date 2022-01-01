O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,922,000 after buying an additional 42,219 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after buying an additional 118,444 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $706.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $657.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $618.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $649.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

