OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE:OGI traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 965,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,225. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.67 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.02. The company has a market cap of C$689.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$24.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.0502174 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

