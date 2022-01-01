ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ORIX worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 52.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the second quarter worth $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 61.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE IX opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.06. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $75.36 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.