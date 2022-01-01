Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$22.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$21.50 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OR traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.48. 93,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.82. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,720.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.39 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,916 in the last three months.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

