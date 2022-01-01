Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,453,000 after buying an additional 956,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,496,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after buying an additional 495,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

