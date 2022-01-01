Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $94,971.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $37.45 million and approximately $94,971.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,017.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.02 or 0.07903459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00314895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.45 or 0.00930406 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00073270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.22 or 0.00521548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00258538 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,536,770 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.