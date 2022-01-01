Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $2,435,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 386,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $136.15 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.29.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.10.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

