Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $843,525.22

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Parachute has a total market cap of $843,525.22 and $228,633.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded 45% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00036627 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.