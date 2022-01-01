Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

PTNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

