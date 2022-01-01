Paul Sauer Sells 6,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $23.79 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

