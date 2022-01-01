PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.