Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.13 Million

Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post $223.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.82 million to $229.38 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $74.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $705.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $715.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

