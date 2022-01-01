Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $26.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 868,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after purchasing an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. 806,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,832. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

