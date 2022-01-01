Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $26.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. 806,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,832. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.44%.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.
Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.