Pendal Group Ltd Buys 31,579 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 200.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.1% in the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.44.

PTC stock opened at $121.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

