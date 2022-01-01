Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 45.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Shares of PLD opened at $168.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average is $138.14. The company has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.