Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,596 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after buying an additional 325,788 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,091,000 after buying an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

