Pendal Group Ltd Has $20.01 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,989 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $20,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FERG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ferguson by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,777,000 after buying an additional 82,449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,717.25.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $179.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.70. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $182.76.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.