Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 346,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 201,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.84. The stock has a market cap of $467.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

