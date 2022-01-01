Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

NYSE:ABC opened at $132.89 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $135.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.12 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

