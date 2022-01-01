Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.