Pendal Group Ltd Sells 14,518 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,518 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after buying an additional 80,647 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

