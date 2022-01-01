Pendal Group Ltd Sells 4,225 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 238.6% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $99,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5,250.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $228.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.82. The company has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.51 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

