Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Yandex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 828,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,046,000 after purchasing an additional 59,885 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in shares of Yandex by 31.1% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 186,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,177,000 after purchasing an additional 213,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. Yandex has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

