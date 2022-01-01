Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $171.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

