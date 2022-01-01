Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $797,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.48 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00.

