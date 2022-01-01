Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

