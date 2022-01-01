Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Critical Review

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Perficient and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 1 4 0 2.80 Doximity 1 2 8 0 2.64

Perficient currently has a consensus price target of $143.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.22%. Doximity has a consensus price target of $72.30, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Perficient.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perficient and Doximity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $612.13 million 6.96 $30.18 million $1.64 78.84 Doximity $206.90 million 45.43 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Doximity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perficient.

Profitability

This table compares Perficient and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 7.90% 21.84% 11.37% Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26%

Summary

Perficient beats Doximity on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

